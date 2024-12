On Tuesday evening RNC officers conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Conception Bay South.

Officers observed a vehicle heading west on Peacekeepers West with no vehicle lights illuminated despite it being dark at the time.

When officers approached the vehicle, officers could smell alcohol from the 67-year-old male driver. A demand was made for a breath sample and the driver blew a warning. His vehicle was seized for seven days and his driverā€™s license was suspended for seven days.