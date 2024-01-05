Vehicle nearly collides with RCMP patrol car in Bay Roberts, driver arrested for flight from police

After nearly colliding with a marked RCMP cruiser, in Bay Roberts, 44-year-old Bradley Whalen of Carbonear failed to stop for police and was arrested. At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, while police were driving on Country Road, a car crossed into the oncoming lane and nearly collided with the police vehicle. Officers engaged the emergency lights of the police vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from police in heavy traffic, entered a residential area and drove through a fence on a nearby property. In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle was located later that day, at approximately 5:00 p.m., abandoned on the Veterans Memorial Highway near the overpass to Shearstown. The driver of the vehicle, Bradley Whalen, was located nearby and was arrested. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation.

Whalen was held in police custody overnight and was in court on Thursday. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from police

Mischief under $5000.00 – property damage

Prohibited driving

He was released from court and is set to appear in court at a later date.