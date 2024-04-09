Vehicle fails to stop for police on Veterans Memorial Highway, driver arrested in Tilton

A 27-year-old Conception Bay South man was arrested for flight from police by Bay Roberts RCMP. At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, police attempted to stop a vehicle on the Veterans Memorial Highway near Spaniard’s Bay. The vehicle failed to stop. In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle. The vehicle was later located parked at a residence in Tilton. The driver was located and arrested for flight from police.

He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to a charge of flight from police.