Vehicle blows through school bus stop sign in Dunville, driver charged by Placentia RCMP

A 25-year-old man was charged by Placentia RCMP earlier today for passing a school bus that was picking up a student on Main Street in Dunville.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. today, police received the report. While the school bus was stopped with its lights and stop sign activated picking up a child at a bus stop, a truck that was reportedly speeding, drove through the stop sign and passed by the school bus.

The described vehicle was located and stopped a short time later in Argentia by Placentia RCMP. The driver was issued a ticket for passing a school bus while the bus was stopped. A driver who is convicted of this offence faces a fine that ranges between $650-$1,560 and an accumulation of six demerit points.