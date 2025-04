Pope Francis has died at the age of 88.

The Vatican announced his death this morning announcing “At 7:35 this morning (local time), the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.”

Francis was the first Pope of the Americas. He was elected Supreme Pontiff on 13 March 2013.

Recently the Pope was hospitalized for five weeks for an infection.

On Easter Sunday he appeared in St. Peter’s Square.