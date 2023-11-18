Vaccine Program Available to Employers for 2023-24 Influenza and COVID-19 Season

The provincial government is reminding employers of the Private Employer Vaccine Program, which increases the availability of influenza and COVID-19 vaccines during the active cold and flu season. The Department of Health and Community Services is anticipating an active influenza season that will interact with COVID-19 and other circulating viruses. To minimize the impact of these viruses this winter, the department encourages private employers to avail of our government’s Private Employer Vaccine Program to enhance access to influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees.

The program provides support to employers to offer influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics for 30 or more pre-registered employees. Employers can apply to one of two options:

Receive publicly funded vaccine (at no charge) if they have a health care provider onsite to deliver clinics; or Receive a grant to hire health care professionals to administer vaccines to their employees.

Interested private employers can learn more about the program online.

In addition, appointments for individuals who want to get vaccinated can be made through participating pharmacists and physicians. Appointments can also be booked through provincial health authority clinics in your area by visiting www.timefortheshot.ca/vaccines/. You may need to check periodically for walk-in clinics and availability of appointments.

Both vaccines are proven to be safe and effective ways of reducing the spread of influenza and COVID-19 and the incidence of severe disease from these viruses. Residents can receive both vaccines simultaneously.