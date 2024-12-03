Utility pole cracked following overnight single-vehicle crash

An overnight single-vehicle crash in the centre of St. John’s caused extensive damage to the vehicle, and cracked off a utility pole.

Emergency crews were called to a portion of Mayor Avenue shortly after 1:00 a.m.. The driver of a car traveling southbound lost control of their vehicle, going onto a sidewalk and crashing into a utility pole. The force of the collision cracked the pole at its base, leaving it supported by the wires above. The car sustained extensive damage.

The driver of the vehicle, who was its only occupant, was uninjured. Police have closed a portion of Mayor Avenue, between Howley Avenue Extension and Calver Street until repairs can be made.

Video from Mayor Avenue, where an overnight crash resulted in a cracked utility pole.

A utility pole on Mayor Avenue was cracked at its base following an overnight crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A utility pole on Mayor Avenue was cracked at its base following an overnight crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A utility pole on Mayor Avenue was cracked at its base following an overnight crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News)