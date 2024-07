Upgrading will be taking place over the next few months on Major’s Path from Hebron Way to Portugal Cove Road.

Construction will start this morning at 7:00 a.m. and is expected to last until December 13.

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be maintained; however, traffic delays and lane reductions can be expected, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes if possible. Signage will be in place to help direct traffic and flag persons will be on site.