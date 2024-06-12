Updates to Respiratory Activity Dashboard

Changes are being made to the schedule of updates to the Respiratory Activity Dashboard, which reports on the activity of circulating respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and influenza.

The dashboard will now be updated every two weeks starting Friday, June 14. The reporting schedule will further shift to monthly updates in the coming months.

Weekly reporting is anticipated to resume with the start of the 2024-25 influenza season in the fall of 2024.

Similar to the public reporting on COVID-19, the frequency of updates may vary depending on the higher/lower levels of activity of respiratory viruses. Since February 2024, Newfoundland and Labrador has recorded a decrease in the level of overall respiratory activity.

Public Health will continue to collect and monitor disease trends.

Please note that the dashboard may be temporarily unavailable while being updated.