Update to urgent care hours in Whitbourne

NL Health Services is advising the public of an update to the hours of operation for urgent care services at Dr. William H. Newhook Community Health Centre in Whitbourne. During the week of Sept. 25-29, urgent care services will be available on Tuesday to Friday from 8-4 p.m. A limited number of same-day appointments are available via phone or walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis. To make a same-day appointment, patients can call 709-759-2300 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Urgent care is open to patients with or without a family health-care provider, offers access to same-day, urgent, health-care services and is an alternative to visiting an emergency department for non-emergency issues. Examples of patients who may been seen at an urgent care clinic include those who have cold and flu symptoms, fever, earaches, urinary tract infections, rashes, and minor injuries such as cuts, scrapes.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency department in Carbonear, Placentia or St. John’s.