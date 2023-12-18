Update to Urgent Care Hours in St. Lawrence

This week from today to Friday urgent care services at U.S. Memorial Health Centre in St. Lawrence will be offered by a nurse practitioner virtually between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

A limited number of same-day appointments are available via phone or walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hours of operation for routine blood collection services at U.S. Memorial Health Centre this week are from 8:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Blood collection services are by appointment only.