Update Provided on Municipal Infrastructure Funding 

The provincial government has allocated approximately $50 million over five years for the Municipal Capital Works program.

The program provides cost-shared projects for many types of municipal infrastructure.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure John Abbott provided an update on municipal infrastructure funding on Tuesday.

To date, 70 projects at a cost of approximately $60 million have been approved under the program for 2024-25. The provincial share is $47 million.

Funding is cost-shared between provincial and municipal governments and is available to municipalities, local service districts and Inuit Community Governments.