Update on wildfire evacuation orders

Post Views: 104

Evacuations orders were issued today for the Town of Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove and the unincorporated area of Kingston, as well as sections of the Town of Conception Bay South, and sections of the Town of Holyrood.Work is ongoing with federal, municipal and community partners to ensure the health and safety of residents in this evolving wildfire situation.Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove and KingstonInformation for evacuees:ALL evacuees MUST register with Canadian Red Cross, either:In person at the Persalvic School Complex in Victoria, or,by calling 709-729-0921.The Salvation Army and Ground Search and Rescue officials have joined the Canadian Red Cross on-site and are ready to assist with food, drink and emergency accommodations for those that require assistance.If residents take shelter elsewhere, you are still required to register.Information on wildfire:The wildfire near the Town of Small Point–Adam’s Cove–Blackhead–Broad Cove and the unincorporated area of Kingston remains very active. Water bombers, helicopters and ground crews have been actioning the fire and held the perimeter for most of the day. A late evening surge has pushed the fire into the southwest edge of Small Point–Adams Cove. The fire has grown in size, however due to heavy smoke, precise mapping is not possible at this time. Air and ground suppression action will continue in the coming days.HolyroodInformation for evacuees:ALL evacuees MUST register with Canadian Red Cross, either:In person at CBS Arena, 13 Graham Mifflen Drive, Conception Bay South, or,by calling 709-729-0921.The Salvation Army and Ground Search and Rescue officials have joined the Canadian Red Cross on-site and are ready to assist with food, drink and emergency accommodations for those that require assistance.In addition to the previous evacuation orders affecting sections of Holyrood, an evacuation order has also been issued from 1820 Conception Bay Highway to the western boundary of Conception Bay South. An evacuation alert has also been issued for the area from 1375 Conception Bay Highway to 1820 Conception Bay Highway, including all roads in between.If residents take shelter elsewhere, you are still required to register.Information on wildfire:A second wildfire began today in Holyrood. Water bombers, helicopters and ground crews are also working that fire. Ground crews will be working with local fire departments focusing on structure protection throughout the night. The wildfire is approximately 20 hectares.RCMP has closed Route 60 from Beaumont Place in Holyrood to the bridge at the entrance of Holyrood (CBS side). Motorists need to avoid the area.The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is at Level 2 and is actively coordinating emergency response. Emergency management partners have been engaged to respond, where necessary. Updates on conditions, resources and assistance will be made available continuously throughout this evolving situation.For the most up to date information, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/alerts and follow the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador on Facebook and on X.The latest information on the location, status, and size of active wildfires can be viewed online at the NL Active Wildfire Dashboard.Fire Hazard RatingFire Hazard Rating is HIGH, VERY HIGH or EXTREME in several areas.Outdoor fires are BANNED where the rating is VERY HIGH or EXTREME.Permits to Burn are CANCELLED where the rating is HIGH, VERY HIGH or EXTREME.To report a wildfire, call: 1-866-709-FIRE (3473).Air QualityEnvironment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement for St. John’s and portions of the northern Avalon Peninsula.The Air Quality Health Index for the region is forecasted as ‘low risk for Monday night and Tuesday (Newfoundland and Labrador – Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) – Environment Canada).Forest fires can increase air pollution levels. Forest fire smoke contains particles and pollutants that can harm your health. For air quality information, visit Air Quality Health Index and AQmap.Mental HealthAn emergency event can lead to fear and anxiety. Mental health resources and supports are on hand at each reception centre.If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, need support, or are looking for health information, call 811.If you are feeling anxious and alone, you can also call the Lifewise Provincial Warm Line at 1-855-753-2560 seven days a week from 10:00am to midnight NDT, to speak with a trained peer support worker who is there and ready to listen.You can also visit Bridge the Gapp to access age-appropriate programs and services that are available locally, confidential and free.Use of DronesThe operation of drones in the vicinity of forest fires creates unsafe conditions for water bombers to protect communities.All drone operators and the general public are asked to respect the dedicated efforts of our province’s firefighting personnel. Unauthorized drone use can result in fines and legal action.For information about flying your drone safely and legally please visit the Transport Canada website here.TransportationNL511 provides up-to-date information on driving conditions, highway cameras, major incidents, current ferry status updates, and weather.