Update on Whooping Cough Outbreak in the Eastern Zones

NL Health Services is providing an update on the outbreak of whooping cough (pertussis) in the eastern zones of the province. As of July 3, there have been 151 cases of whooping cough reported throughout the Eastern Urban and Rural Zones of NL Health Services. Currently, over half of these cases are among children between the ages of 10 and 14 years old, with the age of affected individuals ranging from one month to 89 years.

“While cases of whooping cough can be mild, it is important to recognize the risk posed to vulnerable populations, especially infants and individuals who are pregnant in the third trimester. Therefore, it is particularly important to control the spread of whooping cough to prevent severe illness among infants,” said Dr. Nazlee Ogunyemi, Medical Officer of Health with NL Health Services. “The more whooping cough circulates, the greater the likelihood that an at-risk child will be exposed to the bacteria. It is important to follow public health recommendations on isolation, testing, and prevention measures to lessen the chance of negative outcomes.”

NL Health Services is launching a social media campaign to encourage individuals, especially those who will be around a new baby, to get vaccinated against whooping cough.