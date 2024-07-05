Update on Whooping Cough Outbreak in the Eastern Zones  

NL Health Services has provided an update on the outbreak of whooping cough in the eastern zones of the province.

As of Wednesday, there have been 151 cases of whooping cough reported. Over half of these cases are among children between the ages of 10 and 14, with the age of affected individuals ranging from one month to 89 years.

NL Health Services is launching a social media campaign to encourage individuals, especially those who will be around a new baby, to get vaccinated against whooping cough.