An update is coming today on the new mental health and addictions hospital.

Premier Andrew Furey will be joined by the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure John Abbott, Tom Osborne, Minister of Health and Community Services, and Glenda Webber, Senior Director of Mental Health and Addictions with Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.

The event will be held in Rooms 2J618/19 at the Health Sciences Centre beginning at 2:00 p.m.