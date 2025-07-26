Update on Musgrave Harbour Community Health Centre following evacuation order

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services advises the public that the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has lifted the evacuation order for Musgrave Harbour. As a result, the Musgrave Harbour Community Health Centre will resume normal operations on Monday, July 28.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911 immediately. For non-emergency medical support for those impacted, please call the 811 HealthLine. Patients/clients should proceed as normal to nearby health-care facilities for care, as determined necessary.