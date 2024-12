Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of an update regarding the availability of medical imaging services at Fogo Island Health Centre.

Walk-in and emergency medical imaging services have resumed and are available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

After-hours emergency medical imaging services continue to be unavailable, however, this temporary disruption will not affect the services provided by the emergency department.