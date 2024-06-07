The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has provided an update on Holy Redeemer Elementary School in Spaniard’s Bay.

Last month, a chemical smell was detected at the school and a decision was promptly made to close the facility.

Since the closure, students have been temporarily relocated to nearby schools. This temporary relocation will be in effect for the remainder of the school year.

At this time, there have been no conclusive findings from the investigation that determine the source of the odour, and additional testing is planned. The department will release the results to the public.