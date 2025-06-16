Update coming today on procurement process for new corrections facility

Today, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Elvis Loveless will provide an update on the procurement process for the new adult corrections facility.

The event will take place at noon at the site of the new facility, located across the street from the intersection of Harding Road and East White Hills Road.

Loveless will be joined by Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General John Haggie, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and MHA for Virginia Waters-Pleasantville Bernard Davis, and Hafeez Habib from New Avalon Corrections Partners.