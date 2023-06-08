Update at IOC Labrador sites

As the wildfire situation begins to improve north of Sept-Iles, a spokesperson for IOC mining operations in Labrador says the company will slowly return to normal operations with the Quebec north shore and Labrador railway. RIO Tinto IOC teams will be conducting inspections, clearing the tracks and start repairing power lines and telecommunication infrastructures. Camps and bridges along the track have been secured and in Labrador City, as idled operations at the mine concentrator and pellet plant remain, they are expected reopen once the railway operations resume to normal capacity.

Rio Tinto says there is a routinely scheduled shutdown which remains on target from June 14-20.