Unsettled conditions expected across the province

For the Avalon, there is a chance of showers. Showers are expected for the south coast and central Newfoundland. Amounts of about 2 mm are expected. Along the west coast, rainfall amounts of 5 to 15 mm are anticipated. Newfoundland will see highs between 15 and 25.
There is a rainfall warning in effect for Channel-Port aux Basques and vicinity. Total rainfall amounts of 45 to 55 mm are possible tonight.
There is a chance of a few showers in southeastern Labrador. There is a chance of a passing shower elsewhere. Coastal Labrador and the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area may see a thunderstorm today. It will be a bit cool in western Labrador with highs between 10 and 15, and in eastern areas, highs between 20 and 25 are expected.