At 10:15 a.m. the RNC responded to the downtown area of St. John’s to a report of a man being verbally aggressive to people in the area.

As a result of the investigation, officers determined that the 44-year-old male had threatened and assaulted another person and caused property damage at a business.

He was arrested and held for court. He was charged with assault, uttering threats, causing a disturbance, and breaches of court orders.