Unknown Soldier Memorial Wreath Grants Now Available to Communities  

Memorial wreath grants are now available for communities to commemorate repatriation of the unknown First World War soldier on Memorial Day, July 1.

These grants are available to municipalities, Inuit Community Governments, and local service districts throughout the province to assist in purchasing a memorial wreath to be laid during local Memorial Day ceremonies.

Further information on memorial wreath grants can be found online. The deadline to access grant funding is July 12, 2024.

The repatriation of the unknown soldier’s remains is a historical day for Newfoundland and Labrador as it recognizes the collective contribution and sacrifice of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who served, fought, and died in all branches of the military and respective support services. The unknown soldier may have hailed from any of the many communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador whose residents fought bravely and lost their lives in conflict.

Memorial Day, July 1, will mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling and dedication of the National War Memorial. On that day, the remains of our unknown First World War soldier so recently repatriated from Northern France, will be entombed on the plateau of the National War Memorial in St. John’s, to represent all those Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who lost their lives in conflict, especially those with no known graves.