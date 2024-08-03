University Avenue Storm Sewer Upgrades to Begin

In early August, construction crews will begin work to upgrade storm sewer infrastructure on University Avenue. Upgrades are expected to be completed by October 2024.

The impacted area extends from approximately 118 University Avenue to the north side of Prince Philip Drive. The new storm sewer will be installed through the intersection, crossing all lanes of Prince Philip Drive. Lane reductions, diversions, and possible detours are expected to cause traffic delays.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during construction, and the public is asked to follow all posted signage in and near the construction zones. The City of St. John’s will provide updates on traffic interruptions and progress throughout the duration of the project.

You can follow progress for this project at EngageStJohns.ca and/or subscribe to receive the latest City news and advisories.