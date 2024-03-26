Union says government failing to protect jobs for nurses in public healthcare system

The Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland & Labrador (RNUNL) has learned and confirmed that the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is preventing nurses wanting to work in the public healthcare system from applying for work.

“Yesterday I was contacted by a former private agency nurse who wanted to quit the agency and work in our public healthcare system,” said Yvette Coffey, President. “When this nurse applied for a job, they were told that since they worked for an agency, they are not permitted to work as a nurse anywhere in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

RNUNL has learned this is because Government has signed contracts with agencies that prevent nurses from working in our public healthcare system for 12 months after leaving a private agency.

“Last spring we had over 750 vacant nursing positions in our public healthcare system, and despite heavy recruitment efforts that included overseas trips, we have only successfully lowered that number to 715,” explained Coffey. “So why in the world is this government saying no to nurses who are already here and are wanting to stay and work here permanently? I mean who’s making these kinds of decisions?”

When RNUNL first reached out to NLHS for confirmation, leadership was told in an email “due to contractual obligations with some agencies we are unable to hire these RNs.”

NTV’s Becky Daley is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.