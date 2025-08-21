ParksNL lifting restrictions

Local News, News, Uncategorized August 21st, 2025

As conditions improve across the province and off-road vehicle restrictions on forested land are lifted, ParksNL is also reinstating permissions for propane fire pits.

While these restrictions are being eased, ParksNL is encouraging visitors to exercise caution in all activities.

Please note that restrictions regarding generators and propane fire pits continue to apply and are as follows:

Generators and propane fire pits must never be left unattended.

Equipment should only be used on designated, hardened surfaces within campsites and maintained a safe distance from vegetation, flammable materials and fuels.

Disposal of cigarette butts should continue in water-filled vessels, and considerate behavior such as refraining from smoking in shared areas is appreciated. Smoking on trails is always discouraged for safety reasons.