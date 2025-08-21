Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP investigates collision with parked vehicle

Local News, Uncategorized August 21st, 2025

Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision, involving a parked SUV. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon and led to a man being apprehended on an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. on August 20, police responded to reports of a collision on Roberts Road. Police arrived on scene to find that a pickup truck had struck a parked and unoccupied SUV.

The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old man, was medically assessed and released at the scene by emergency paramedics with NL Health Services.

Officers determined that the man was subject of an active warrant for his arrest for failing to comply with a Probation Order. He was taken into police custody, transported to the Happy Valley-Goose Bay detachment to be held and later appear before the courts on his outstanding warrant.

The man was also ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for operating a vehicle without valid registration, without insurance and without a valid driver’s licence. His vehicle was seized and impounded.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.