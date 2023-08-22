Ukrainian Independence Day being marked in St. John’s this week

Each year, on August 24th many Ukrainians celebrate their country’s independence. Now, an event is being held in the capital city this Thursday, to mark the occasion.

The event has been organized by Ukrainian N.L., and will include Ukrainian dancers, music and more.

Ukraine’s independence day commemorates the anniversary of the country’s independence. Ukraine became independent again when the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991.

More than 1,500 Ukrainians have settled in almost 40 communities across Newfoundland and Labrador since Russias invasion of Ukraine in 2022.