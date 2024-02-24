Ukrainian community gathers together after 2 full years of Russia’s war against Ukraine

Today marks 2 years of a full-scale invasion on Ukraine, and 10 years of the Ukrainian-Russian war.

The Ukrainian Cultural Organization of Newfoundland and Labrador held a service today at the Basilica in St. John’s to remember those lost by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and to honour those still fighting.

Members of the Federal and Provincial government were also there in support.

The Confederation building will light the Ukrainian colours in remembrance.

NTV’s Becky Daley will have a full report on this service tomorrow during the NTV Sunday Evening Newshour.