Uber to begin signing up potential drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador

Uber will be starting outreach to potential drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador as they get ready to submit their provincial licence application.

In October 2023, the Provincial government took positive steps to introduce a modern province-wide legislation framework that supports safe, affordable, and reliable rideshare trips. Ubers next step towards launch is working to ensure they have enough drivers to meet demand from residents and visitors once launched.

Driving with Uber is a great flexible earning opportunity for those with a safe driving record, a criminal background check, and a Class 4 driver’s licence. They are offering a $200 incentive for drivers who complete their profile and take 20 trips within the first two weeks of when they launch.

They hope to launch in time for the busy tourism season so residents and visitors alike can have access to a safe, affordable, and reliable transportation option.

Uber will be in touch once they have submitted their license application to the province.