U.S. and Canadian officials gathering evidence in Titan investigations

By Beth Penney
Published on June 27, 2023 at 6:59 pm

Canadian and U.S. officials have launched investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible that claimed five lives. As NTV’s Beth Penney reports, interviews and evidence collection is under way.

