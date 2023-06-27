U.S. and Canadian officials gathering evidence in Titan investigations

The serious incident response team has provided an update on the police-involved shooting that happened on June. 12 at Regatta Plaza. SIRT-NL has confirmed the identity of the man involved as 38-year-old Omar Mohammed. The team has now exhausted all efforts to notify the family of the deceased, but have been unable to do so. The identity of the deceased has been confirmed with a close friend and roommate. Anyone with information respecting the deceased and his family connections is asked to contact SIRT-NL. This is an ongoing criminal homicide investigation. More information will be released in the Director’s Report upon the conclusion of the investigation.