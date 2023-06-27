U.S. and Canadian officials gathering evidence in Titan investigations

Canadian and U.S. officials have launched investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible that claimed five lives. As NTV’s Beth Penney reports, interviews and evidence collection is under way.
SIRT-NL confirms identity of deceased individual in officer-involved shootingBy Marykate O'Neill — 4 hours ago
The serious incident response team has provided an update on the police-involved shooting that happened on June. 12 at Regatta Plaza. SIRT-NL has confirmed the identity of the man involved as 38-year-old Omar Mohammed. The team has now exhausted all efforts to notify the family of the deceased, but have been unable to do so. The identity of the deceased has been confirmed with a close friend and roommate. Anyone with information respecting the deceased and his family connections is asked to contact SIRT-NL. This is an ongoing criminal homicide investigation. More information will be released in the Director’s Report upon the conclusion of the investigation.Post Views: 280
Early tourism numbers seem encouragingBy Don Bradshaw — 4 hours ago
The summer tourism season is just ramping up in this province but, already, there are signs this could be a banner year for the travel industry. NTV’s Don Bradshaw has more in this report.Post Views: 56
Whale released after being tangled for two daysBy Becky Daley — 4 hours ago
DFO and Whale Release & Strandings received a report on Sunday of a whale trapped by Gull Island in Witless Bay. Late Monday, it was confirmed the whale was released. We hear more from NTV’s Becky Daley.Post Views: 84