U.S. alcohol is going back on NLC shelves after Canada and the U.S. agreed to pause their trade war for 30 days.

The premier’s office confirmed the move a day after pulling American liquor to protest U.S. plans to slap a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods. U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed Monday to pause their country’s tariffs after reaching an agreement on border security measures.