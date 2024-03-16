Two youths arrested after threatening police

Two youth males were arrested Friday afternoon following an incident in the center of St. John’s.

Just after 1 p.m., a patrol officer spotted an ATV in a snowbank. The officer tried to speak with the male driver, but he became aggressive. The male proceeded to spit on the police cruiser and threaten the officer. The male was arrested and placed in the rear of the police cruiser.

A second male then opened the police vehicle door in an attempt to let the accused person out. A second police officer arrived and quickly arrested the second suspect.

Both youths were charged with uttering threats and property damage; and conveyed to the youth remand centre to await court.