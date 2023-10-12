Two youth from NL receive 4-H Canada Leadership Excellence Awards of Distinction

Four youth from across Canada, including two from this province, have been awarded the 4-H Canada Leadership Excellence Awards of Distinction.

Amy Bishop of St. Mary’s and Olivia Taylor of Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove are the recipients from this province.

The scholarship is supported by 4-H Canada partner, CN provides each of the four recipients with $20,000 toward their four-year post-secondary education. In addition to scholarship funds, recipients benefit from an ongoing mentorship with a prominent expert from their chosen field of study.