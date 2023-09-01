Two woman arrested for theft from multiple businesses in Stephenville

Two woman have been arrested after they were found to be in possession of over $2000 worth of stolen merchandise from multiple businesses in Stephenville.

On Tuesday the RCMP received a report of two women stealing a large amount of merchandise from a business. The next day, police learned that the same two individuals had stolen merchandise from two other stores in the town.

The pair were arrested later in the afternoon. Both have both charged with five counts of theft Under $5000 as well as possession of stolen property.

The investigation is continuing. Both woman will appear in court at a later date.