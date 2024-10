There are a couple of Virtual ER’s operating in the central region.

Emergency services at Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre in Harbour Breton are being supported through a Virtual ER physician today at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. and from Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. until Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

Emergency services at A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre in Buchans will be supported through a Virtual ER physician today from 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday, October 16 at noon.