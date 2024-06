Monday evening RNC officers on patrol on Topsail Road in St. John’s witnessed two vehicles street racing in the area of Brookfield Road.

Officers clocked one of the vehicles at 127 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

As a result, both vehicles were stopped and their operators issued tickets for excessive speeding and street racing. Further to that, both operators were also provided with a 7-day driving suspension and their vehicles were impounded.