Two teenage boys charged after assault at Torbay field party

Police have arrested two teenage boys in connection with an assault at a Torbay field party last Saturday.

On May 18, shortly before 2 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of an assault that had occurred at a gathering near the Torbay Bypass Road in Torbay. Responding officers located an injured teen being treated by paramedics. The teen was taken to hospital for more medical support.

On Thursday, investigators with the RNC Criminal Investigation Division arrested two youths in connection with the assault. The charges are as follows:

· 15-year-old male

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· 16-year-old male

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Breach of release order

The accused youth were held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in relation to the charges.

The RNC is requesting anyone with information to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visitwww.nlcrimestoppers.com.