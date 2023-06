Two people have been sent to hospital with injured described as non life-threatening following a single-vehicle crash on Portugal Cove Road in St. John’s.

The rollover happened between Craig Dobbin Way and World Parkway shortly before 9:45 Saturday morning.

Police say the southbound lanes of the busy thoroughfare will remain closed for roughly two hours, while northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

