Two sent to hospital following night-time collisions

A pedestrian, struck by a vehicle on Elizabeth Avenue, is taken to a waiting ambulance. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Two people were taken to hospital following two separate incidents on the roads in St. John’s on Sunday night.

At about 10:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a collision on Elizabeth Avenue at Paton Street. The driver of an eastbound vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road near the intersection. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries that were described as non life-threatening. The force of the collision caused damage to the front end of the car and to its windshield.

One person was sent to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Around midnight crews were summoned to the Outer Ring Road following a single-vehicle crash. The driver of an eastbound vehicle lost control of their car near the Aberdeen Avenue exit. The car entered the ditch and struck a mound of rocks, causing significant damage to the vehicle. The driver was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. Roads were wet in heavy wind and rain at the time of the crash.