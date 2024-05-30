Two retired Gander Collegiate teachers charged with sexual offences against former students

Two retired Gander Collegiate teachers have been charged with multiple sexual offences against former students. The alleged offences occurred in the late 1970s to early 1980s.

The RCMP says 72-year-old Wayne Hurley, who currently resides in Bay Roberts, is charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Indecent Assault (four counts)

Sexual Assault

Meanwhile, 75-year-old Wayne Oates, a current resident of Clarenville, is charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Indecent Assault

Gross Indecency

Police have spoken with multiple complainants and believe there may be other victims and witnesses who have not yet come forward.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information that could be pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayItHere