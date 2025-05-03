Two people sent to hospital after SUV strikes parked limousine

Two occupants of an SUV that struck a parked limousine in Paradise on Saturday night were taken to hospital.

The crash occurred on Paradise Road, near Milton Road, shortly after 9:00 p.m.. A limousine, rented by a private party, was reportedly parked on the side of the road as guests were preparing to board. The driver of an SUV struck the parked limousine, causing the vehicle to roll forward several metres. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage in the crash.

Two occupants of the SUV were assessed at the scene by paramedics, and were taken to hospital with unknown injuries. There were no other serious injuries reported.

