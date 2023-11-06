Two people located safely following search

Search and Rescue in Labrador West located two people who were stranded overnight after their off-road vehicle got stuck in a bog. The two called for help at 7 o’clock Sunday morning, stating they had encountered mechanical problems with their Argo. They had to build a fire to stay warm overnight. Five searchers took ATV’s along the snowmobile trail, and located the pair before 2:00 p.m.
