Two people escape house fire in Mount Pearl

Emergency crews were called to a serious house fire on Park Avenue in Mount Pearl this evening.

The two residents of the home were alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke. Both made it out safely, but they could not find their indoor cat.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they were met with heavy smoke coming from the home. A section of Park Avenue was closed for a period of time while firefighters battled the blaze.

Crews remain on scene, putting out hot spots while searching for the cat inside the home.