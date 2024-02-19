Two people charged following theft of truck from a Happy Valley-Goose Bay dealership

Forty-one-year-old Anton Russell and 35-year-old Natasha Pottle are both facing multiple charges after Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP responded to a report at approximately noon yesterday of a break and enter and vehicle theft at a local car dealership.
Police officers responded and learned that after the dealership was broken into, multiple items were stolen, including a 2023 Ford F-150. They located the stolen vehicle later that day and attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the driver. The vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed – in the interest of public safety, it was not pursued. Shortly after, the vehicle was found abandoned in a snow bank.
Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP then tracked two suspects, Russell and Pottle, to a nearby residence, where they were both taken into custody and the stolen property was recovered.
Anton Russel is facing the following charges:
Theft of Motor Vehicle
Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000
Break and Enter – three counts
Mischief
Fail to Comply with court-ordered conditions
Natasha Pottle is facing the following charges:
Operate Conveyance While Prohibited
Fail to Stop Vehicle for Police
Dangerous Operation
Break and Enter
Theft of Motor Vehicle
Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000 – two counts
Breach of Probation