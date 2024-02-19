Two people charged following theft of truck from a Happy Valley-Goose Bay dealership

Forty-one-year-old Anton Russell and 35-year-old Natasha Pottle are both facing multiple charges after Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP responded to a report at approximately noon yesterday of a break and enter and vehicle theft at a local car dealership.

Police officers responded and learned that after the dealership was broken into, multiple items were stolen, including a 2023 Ford F-150. They located the stolen vehicle later that day and attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the driver. The vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed – in the interest of public safety, it was not pursued. Shortly after, the vehicle was found abandoned in a snow bank.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP then tracked two suspects, Russell and Pottle, to a nearby residence, where they were both taken into custody and the stolen property was recovered.

Anton Russel is facing the following charges:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000

Break and Enter – three counts

Mischief

Fail to Comply with court-ordered conditions

Natasha Pottle is facing the following charges:

Operate Conveyance While Prohibited

Fail to Stop Vehicle for Police

Dangerous Operation

Break and Enter

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000 – two counts

Breach of Probation