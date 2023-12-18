Two people arrested in Robert’s Arm as part of drug trafficking investigation

Two individuals – 47-year-old Paul Roberts and 49-year-old Tina Smith – were arrested on Dec. 16, by RCMP as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. The investigation, which was being assisted by Grand Falls-Windsor and Springdale RCMP detachments, led police to obtain search warrants for two locations, a residence in Robert’s Arm and a camper trailer located near South Brook. Prior to the execution of the search warrant at the home in Robert’s Arm, Roberts was arrested at a traffic stop on his property. Smith was arrested inside the home during the execution of the search warrant.

From inside the home, officers located and seized more than one ounce of suspected cocaine, in excess of $5,000.00 Canadian cash, approximately $1,700.00 of suspected counterfeit American cash (USD), illicit cannabis, contraband tobacco, drug paraphernalia and two hand guns (pellet guns).

A search of the camper trailer occurred at the same time as the search of the home. Inside the trailer, police located and seized a quantity of ammunition. A stolen all-terrain vehicle was recovered, parked next to the trailer. The ATV was reported stolen from a residence in Grand Falls-Windsor in 2021.

Paul Roberts is charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of unstamped tobacco – Excise Act 2001

Possession of contraband tobacco – Revenue Administration Act

Possession of contraband cannabis – Cannabis Control Act

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00 – Criminal Code

Tina Smith is charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of unstamped tobacco – Excise Act 2001

Possession of contraband tobacco – Revenue Administration Act

Possession of contraband cannabis – Cannabis Control Act

Paul Roberts and Tina Smith appeared in court on Sunday, December 17, 2023, and were released from custody with court ordered conditions. The two are scheduled to appear in court on January 31, 2024, in Grand Falls-Windsor.

The investigation is continuing.