Two people arrested by Bay Roberts RCMP for drug impaired driving

Two individuals were recently arrested by Bay Roberts RCMP for suspected drug impaired driving.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on December 28, police received a report of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway on the Veterans Memorial Highway. Officers responded, located the described vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 22-year-old Bell Island woman, showed signs of drug impairment. She was arrested and was transported to the detachment where she completed a drug influence evaluation. The investigation is continuing to determine if charges of impaired driving are appropriate. The vehicle was impounded and driver’s license was suspended.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m. on January 2, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a commercial parking lot. The driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old North River man, showed signs of drug impairment. He was arrested and was transported to Carbonear General Hospital where samples of his blood were obtained. The investigation is continuing to determine if charges of impaired driving are appropriate. The man was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for having an expired licence, no registration and no insurance. The vehicle was impounded.