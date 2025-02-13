Two people arrested at traffic stop on Route 430, cocaine and cash seized

Two men were arrested on Feb. 12 by the RCMP following a traffic stop on Route 430.

As part of an ongoing investigation, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police stopped a vehicle near Reidville. The occupants were arrested for possession for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Officers located and seized a quantity of cocaine, more than $2,000 cash and other items consistent with possession for the purpose of drug trafficking. Both men are set to appear in court at a later date, each facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

The investigation is continuing.