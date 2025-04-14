Two pedestrians taken to hospital following separate collisions

Two pedestrians were sent to hospital following two separate collisions in downtown St. John’s on Sunday night.
At about 9:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the intersection of New Gower Street and Barter’s Hill. A pedestrian had been struck by an SUV, leaving them lying in the road. Paramedics took the individual to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening.
Shortly after 11:00 p.m. another pedestrian was struck by a sedan on Military Road near Bannerman Park. That individual was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.